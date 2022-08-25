Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,753 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Nordstrom worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,564,000 after acquiring an additional 146,877 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,064,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,689,000 after purchasing an additional 688,129 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,587,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,918,000 after purchasing an additional 133,285 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,669,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 993,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,469,000 after purchasing an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nordstrom Trading Down 20.0 %

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.53.

JWN stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

