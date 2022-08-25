Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,538 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,944 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Several analysts have commented on WBA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

