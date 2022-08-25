Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE WLK opened at $104.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.27. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $80.47 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

WLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

