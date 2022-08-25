Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.00.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $210.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.38. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.