Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0774 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Northland Power Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $35.05 on Thursday. Northland Power has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$46.25 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

