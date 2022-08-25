Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Up 7.1%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.16 and last traded at $75.16. 4,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 171,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.21.
MDGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.13.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
