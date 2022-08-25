Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.40

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 326671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Bank of China Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51.

Bank of China Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.7319 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of China’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

