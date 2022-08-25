ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading Up 7%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 135,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,136,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

ImmunoGen Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 179.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

