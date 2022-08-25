Krane Funds Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 241,498 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,172,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,068,000 after purchasing an additional 234,423 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 173,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 33,092 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

