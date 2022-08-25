Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,528 Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $787,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $1,520,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $389,416,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $3,499,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $144.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

