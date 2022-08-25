Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $198.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

