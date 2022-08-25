Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 462.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,446,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,744,000 after purchasing an additional 748,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 803,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 542,100 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at $9,915,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 95.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 730,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 356,252 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.40%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell bought 9,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

