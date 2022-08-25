The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after purchasing an additional 972,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 278,924 shares of company stock valued at $41,041,464 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $145.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.01 and a 200-day moving average of $149.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

