Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $562,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV stock opened at $106.18 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

