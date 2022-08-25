GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $548,000 Stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Flushing Financial worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 58,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.71. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $110,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,175.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $110,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,175.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

