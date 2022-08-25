Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $578,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 839,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after buying an additional 343,823 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $7,319,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 325,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 120,085 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $1,502,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

Shares of SPXU stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.