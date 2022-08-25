Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 515 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,790,308,000 after purchasing an additional 572,891 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $919,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,937 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,671,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,860,000 after purchasing an additional 115,724 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.31.

NYSE PGR opened at $125.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.25. The company has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $128.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

