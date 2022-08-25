Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $77.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

