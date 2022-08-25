Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $225.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.88.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.