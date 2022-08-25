Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 573.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,262,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,847,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,797,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,452,000 after acquiring an additional 748,098 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $22,697,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $21,209,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after buying an additional 298,249 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.41. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $57.35.

