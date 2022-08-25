Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $159.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

