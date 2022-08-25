Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AMP opened at $277.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.92 and its 200 day moving average is $273.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.56.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.



