Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 1,122.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 141,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Stifel Financial stock opened at $62.05 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.