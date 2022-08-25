Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 154 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $182.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.95. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at $24,356,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at $24,356,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,623 shares of company stock valued at $80,473,450 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.