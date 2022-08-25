DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $56,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 127.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $134.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 90.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $828,321. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.36.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

