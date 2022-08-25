WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

PKG opened at $139.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.63 and its 200 day moving average is $149.38. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

