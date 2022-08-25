Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $590,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,743 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,443,489,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,468 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,224,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,760,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 629,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

