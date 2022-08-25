Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $110.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $175.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,353,602.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,806,849.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,353,602.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,806,849.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,411,107 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

