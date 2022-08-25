Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,689.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 144,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,787,000 after buying an additional 136,590 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,367,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 156,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,433,000 after buying an additional 26,821 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,105,000 after buying an additional 69,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $106.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

