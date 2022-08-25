Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,419,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,844,366,000 after acquiring an additional 233,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after acquiring an additional 284,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51,625 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,296,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,309,000 after acquiring an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,059,000 after acquiring an additional 397,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $98.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.61. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.68 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.19.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.