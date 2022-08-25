Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 113 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Chubb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $196.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.14. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

