HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

Shares of HCA opened at $210.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.89.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.