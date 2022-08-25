Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.42.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
