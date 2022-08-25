Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $258.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.82 and a 200-day moving average of $256.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,931. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

