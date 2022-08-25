The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,476,000 after buying an additional 486,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after buying an additional 536,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after buying an additional 1,639,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,503,000 after buying an additional 139,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $809,193,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNC opened at $167.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.43. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

