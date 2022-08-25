Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,982,169 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 93,604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Huntington Bancshares worth $28,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,891,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,232,000 after buying an additional 3,002,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,240 shares of company stock worth $629,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

