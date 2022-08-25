Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $29,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.18.

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $488.89 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $497.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.41 and a 200 day moving average of $453.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

