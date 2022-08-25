Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $29.65 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,340 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $29,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.26. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

