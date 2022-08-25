Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 11.23% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $29,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMOP. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,937,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 463,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after buying an additional 249,821 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,939,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,153,000 after buying an additional 85,557 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,731,000 after buying an additional 60,464 shares during the period.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76.

