Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $30.35 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,591 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $30,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,420,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 316.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,596,000 after purchasing an additional 373,408 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,010,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,682,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,687,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $151.53 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

