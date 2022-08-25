Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,701,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Energy Transfer worth $30,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ET opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.60%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

