iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2022

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDVGet Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,208 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $30,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HDV opened at $104.74 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.34.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

