iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,208 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $30,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HDV opened at $104.74 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.34.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.