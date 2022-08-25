Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,772 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $31,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.33.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

