Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $32.08 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,288 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $32,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 749,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,182,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 161.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 76.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 29,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 493.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 296,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after buying an additional 246,703 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:PTNQ opened at $53.25 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.52.

