Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,886 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.87% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $32,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $94.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.69. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $111.94.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.