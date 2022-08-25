Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,325 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $32,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 678.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $83.61 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average of $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.