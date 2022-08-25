Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 67,441 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 630,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,441 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $35,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,773,000 after acquiring an additional 473,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,228,617,000 after acquiring an additional 544,801 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,701 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,341,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.