Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,593 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $35,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $37,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

