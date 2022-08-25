CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Price Down 4.3% After Insider Selling

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $163.70 and last traded at $163.70. Approximately 497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 42,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.00.

Specifically, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 445,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,698,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 445,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,698,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total value of $125,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,295,486 in the last three months. 48.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

CorVel Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.97.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

