Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $36,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

MUB stock opened at $106.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $117.22.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

